SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Authorities said a stolen airplane engine led to the discovery of a large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower County, Mississippi.

On Friday, November 4, investigators said the engine was stolen off of an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hanger in Issaquena County. The theft was reported to the Issaquena County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) was asked to assist in the theft investigation.

The investigation led authorities to Sunflower County. Agents with MALTB, the Issaquena County Sheriff’s Office, the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) executed a search warrant at several locations in Sunflower County on Thursday, November 10.

During the search, agents said they found multiple stolen items, including the stolen plane engine, a John Deere tractor, trailers, four-wheelers, ATVs, lawn mowers, welding machine, ditch witch trencher, fuel tanks and a commercial grade bush hogs.

Agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Issaquena County Sherriff’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Sunflower County Sherriff’s Office executed a search warrant on several locations in Sunflower County recovering numerous items including a stolen plane engine, John Deere tractor, trailers, four-wheelers, ATV’s, lawn mowers, welding machine, ditch witch trencher, fuel tanks and a commercial grade bush hog. (Courtesy: MDAC)

According to investigators, one arrest was made during the search warrant execution. This is an ongoing investigation, and additional arrests are expected.

“I commend Director Dean Barnard, Ag Theft investigators, Issaquena and Sunflower County Sheriff’s Offices and the FAA for their efforts in this ongoing investigation. This is an example of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to quickly and successfully resolve a case,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.