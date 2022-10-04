JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will begin on Thursday, October 5 with strict security measures in place this year.

For the first time, those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult after 9:00 p.m.

“Unsupervised youth, kids, teenagers are wandering in late at night, have been getting into trouble,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “If they do something improper or illegal or dangerous, they’ll be arrested.”

The new measures are in place after a fatal shooting at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Officers from eight local and state agencies, including K-9 units, will patrol the fairgrounds, including state troopers.

“It’s ways going to be about safety and people enjoying themselves. If we see things that are out of place, we’re going to address those things,” said Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

There will be patrols at each entrance to check for explosives and firearms. Officials said IDs will also be checked at the entrance.

Gipson encouraged teens to come to the fair earlier in the day.