JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and the Colleges Savings Mississippi team will return to the State Basketball championship games to host a Savings Shootout.

Students 18 and under are invited to sign up at the door of the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

If a student’s name is drawn, they will need to shoot more free-throws than their competitor to take home a $500 Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarship.