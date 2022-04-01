JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi students and teachers were awarded during the Promote the Vote Awards Ceremony on Thursday, March 31.

The Promote the Vote program is a voter education effort consisting of mock elections, contests and elections curriculum. The 2021 “Vote Local” theme encouraged students to learn about Mississippi’s municipal elections process.

Over 31,000 students participated in last year’s program. Art, essay and social media contests were held as part of the program.

View the full list of awards and their recipients here.