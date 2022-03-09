BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – How can astronauts maintain the muscle strength needed for bodily self-control while in space?

The Stennis Space Center is offering university students $13,000 to $50,000 through the Advanced Exploration Systems (AES) Exploration Capabilities Program to answer that question.

Gravity on Mars is about 38% of that of Earth’s, making it more difficult for astronauts to achieve the same level of fitness that they would on Earth. NASA is searching for ways to maintain astronauts’ fitness during long-duration flights.

Teams of undergraduate or graduate students are asked to research and develop a prototype of one or more intelligent devices/equipment/instruments that could be used by a crew living on Mars for extended periods of time.

In particular, teams must model their autonomously-operated prototypes after equipment used on Earth to train for hanging and rock climbing activities.

Learn more about the M2M X-Hab Challenge here. Interested students can submit a proposal here. The proposal deadline is Friday, April 22.