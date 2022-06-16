JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) released a study that appeared to show that students in most Mississippi school districts were able to access potentially harmful and explicit materials online.

The OSA conducted an initial study on the matter in 2017. Nine random school districts were reviewed. The results stated that of the 150 devices tested, 30 (20%) showed evidence that students were able to access explicit material on school-issued devices.

The study also found that school district filtering systems weren’t effective in filtering out inappropriate material. Additionally, the districts didn’t enforce their Internet Safety Policies or Acceptable Use Policies.

The recent study surveyed school districts to determine if they had implemented the recommendations set forth in the 2017 study.

According to OSA, results show that the majority of school districts fail to follow their internet policies with effective monitoring of students’ online activities.

“We still see students able to access pornography, discuss illegal activity and plan self-harm using state-issued devices,” said State Auditor Shad White.

Read the full report below: