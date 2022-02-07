STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) Communications Department is hosting Story State 2022.

The event includes well known Mississippi storytellers as they share meaningful Magnolia state narratives. A contest is also being held for new and original written, oral or filmed stories.

Undergraduate students from any public or private university in Mississippi are encouraged to submit their original nonfiction writings, podcasts, or short documentary films.

Cash prizes will be awarded to category winners and to the 2022 overall master storyteller. Email submissions to storystate@comm.msstate.edu by Friday, February 11. Winners will be announced at the Thursday, February 24 virtual Story State event. Click here for more information.