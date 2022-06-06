OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual Summer Sunset Series returns to the Grove stage at the University of Mississippi (UM) with a series of four Sunday evening concerts in June.

The free community event will be held each Sunday night in June starting at 6:00 p.m. Event goers can bring a blanket or lawn chair and set up their own picnic to enjoy live music.

The series kicked off Sunday, June 5 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council as well as the 25th anniversary of “Thacker Mountain Radio Show.” The June 12 show will feature the Bill Perry Quintet, who has been performing professionally since 1993 and has played in every major blues and jazz festival in Mississippi.

June 19 concert will feature Alice Hasen and the Blaze. The final performance of the series will feature local musician Aaron Hall, on June 26.

In case of rain, the performances will be cancelled.