Sunflower County woman accused of stealing money from food program for students

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested a Sunflower County woman after she was indicted for fraud.

Carol Jackson was issued a $109,124.59 demand letter upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.

According to White, Jackson was the executive director of a nonprofit organization supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) program meant to provide meals to needy students during summer months. She allegedly submitted fraudulent documents to MDE and stole more than $40,000 from the program. White said Jackson allegedly used the funds funds to write herself more than $20,000 in checks in addition to withdrawing thousands of dollars from an ATM at a local casino and spending nearly $2,000 on personal travel.

“We will hold the line when someone steals any taxpayer funds, but we are even more motivated when someone steals money intended for children,” said White. “Thank you to the investigators who worked tirelessly on this case.”

Jackson surrendered to Special Agents at the Sunflower County Sheriff’s office. Her bond was set at $10,000 by the court.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 5 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.