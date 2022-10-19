SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Sunflower County woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud.

State Auditor Shad White said Carol Jackson was ordered to spend five years in prison and pay $62,627.66 in restitution along with court and bond fees.

Jackson admitted to diverting more than $40,000 away from needy children.

She was arrested by Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office in August 2021 after a local grand jury indicted her for fraud. Through a nonprofit organization, White said Jackson obtained a government grant meant to provide meals for needy schoolchildren in the summer months, but she actually used the funds to travel, write large checks to herself, and make cash withdrawals from an ATM at a local casino.

“The message here is clear: there are serious consequences for stealing from the taxpayers. Other fraudsters should be on notice,” said White. “Prosecutors make decisions about who to charge for a crime, so thank you to both the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and the prosecutors whose work got us here.”