Hernando post office employee charged with stabbing another woman

HERNANDO, Miss. (WREG) — An employee at the post office on Commerce Street stabbed her supervisor Tuesday morning, Hernando Police said.

Police said Tamekia Lashea Scott stabbed another employee multiple times around 9 a.m. Scott is charged with aggravated assault.

Scott allegedly went to the parking lot and tried to leave the post office, but was blocked in by employees until police arrived.

The victim was not critically hurt, police said. She was taken to Baptist DeSoto and is expected to make a full recovery.

It’s unclear what led to the altercation. Both women were still on the scene when police arrived.