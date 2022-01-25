JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley requested that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issue a cease and desist order against Surge Phone.

Breezy News reported Surge Phone has pop-up tents across Mississippi where free tablets and internet service are given away.

Presley said no consumer information is given at the point of sale, including disclosure of rates and terms and conditions. The company proposes to be offering the Affordable Connection Program Benefit.

Presley added that he personally visited one of the tents and said the vendor made no disclosure about charges, offered no paperwork and didn’t offer contact information like a business card. He’s worried that the business will leave customers with high bills and no consumer information.