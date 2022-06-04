OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A University of Mississippi (UM) graduate and his wife gifted the school with a $150,000 endowment.

Dr. Marc E. Walker graduated from UM in 2006 with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences. He’s now Mississippi’s only pediatric and congenital hand surgeon and the founder and clinical director of the Congenital Hand Clinic at Children’s of Mississippi.

He and his wife, Dr. Caroline Aldridge Walker, cardiac anesthesiology and director of structural heart anesthesiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC), are supporting UM by establishing the Walker Family Endowment with a $150,000 gift.

The Walkers’ support will go toward Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, a fundraising initiative to secure $1.5 billion in private gifts.