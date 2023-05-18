HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of attacking a patrol officer in Harrison County has died after an officer-involved shooting.

The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Shriners Boulevard and Highway 67 in Biloxi on Thursday, May 18.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said a Harrison County Board of Supervisor’s County patrol officer attempted to help a person at the scene of an accident when the suspect attacked the officer multiple times.

Martin said the suspect, who has not been identified, received fatal injuries during the incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the case. They will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.