MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is accused of shooting a police dog in Mississippi, and this isn’t his first run-in with the law.

With more than a dozen arrests in three states, Richard Jay McGuire has been in and out of jail for more than two decades.

His latest arrest was this week in Mississippi. He’s accused of shooting and injuring Moss Point, Miss. police dog, Buddy. The police department says officers responded to a burglary alarm at a gas station on Highway 63 near I-10 shortly after midnight Tuesday. Officers saw a suspect but he ran off when police tried to approach him. Buddy was released, and the Moss point police department says officers heard gunfire, and Buddy returned, he collapsed from a gunshot wound to the chest.

McGuire is charged with injury or killing of public service animals as well as burglary.

McGuire is also accused of breaking into Disney World’s Discovery Island in April 2020, during the coronavirus quarantine. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office found McGuire on April 30, 2020. He had already been there for days and planned to camp there for a week. He was fined $100.

The park has been closed to visitors since 1999. McGuire has a lengthy history in Mobile County as well. He’s been booked into Metro Jail more than a dozen times from 1999 to 2015 for several different charges including assault and domestic violence.

As for K9 Buddy, the Moss Point Police Department posted an update Wednesday morning saying he is doing great and may be able to go home with his family Wednesday night.