STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was arrested after an employee was stabbed at Mississippi State University (MSU) in Starkville.

According to MSU’s social media, the stabbing happened in a car near Herbert Hall just before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11. They said police responded to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Police have not identified the person responsible for the stabbing. There’s no word on the victim’s condition, but officials said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The campus alert has been lifted.