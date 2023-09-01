MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department released a statement identifying the suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in Southaven on Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Justin Smith said that members of the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served a federal search warrant on behalf of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) at a home on Clark Avenue.

The suspect occupying the home was identified as Demarcus Williams of Southaven. There were four federal indictments for Williams.

Demarcus Williams (Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Smith said that deputies knocked on the door and announced their presence for an ample amount of time, and waited for occupants to come to the door.

Williams did not respond or answer the door, reports say.

Smith said that DCSD made contact with Williams through a window and deputies asked him multiple times to surrender and show his hands, but he refused.

Williams then produced a rifle and pointed it at a deputy, said Smith.

The DCSD said that the deputy shot Williams in the chest in self-defense and medical aid was attempted as soon as reasonably possible. Williams succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Williams had a lengthy criminal record including murder, assault, aggravated robbery, multiple drug charges, and multiple gun charges.

“Simple compliance is the key to de-escalating these incidents,” said Chief Deputy Justin Smith.

He mentioned that with increasing violence, and degradation of the law enforcement profession, these incidents can be minimized by complying with the multiple commands Williams was given.

“Unfortunately, we had a tragic loss of life, but it could have been avoided with compliance,” said Smith. “This is especially true in incidents such as this when law enforcement is present and acting well within Constitutional boundaries.”