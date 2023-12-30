MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect they say is responsible for the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Friars Point, Miss. Sunday.

Demetrice Henderson is wanted for the murder of Al’Darius Nesbitt, according to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Demetrice Henderson (Courtesy: Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office)

On Dec. 24, 10-year-old Al’Darius Nesbitt and his 14-year-old brother were driving their father’s car in Friars Point when they were followed by more than one vehicle, and shots were fired at their car.

Nesbitt was shot two times.

The 14-year-old managed to drive the car back to his father, and Nesbitt was taken to a Clarksdale hospital, where he later died.

“If he’s an honest person with some kind of piece of a heart, come forward, turn yourself in,” said Terrance Readus, Nesbitt’s father.

If you locate Henderson or know of his whereabouts, call the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office at 662-624-3085 or 662-624-2411.