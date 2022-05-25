MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect wanted for questioning in the shooting at a music festival in Mississippi on Saturday has turned himself into the police.

Police said 18-year-old D’vontae Journey of Grenada was taken into custody Tuesday.

He was wanted in connection with the shooting that sent thousands of Springfest attendees scrambling for cover.

Investigators do not believe Journey was shooting randomly into the crowd, rather he was targeting a specific person or persons.

Journey is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.