AMORY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in North Mississippi.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened on Wednesday, December 6 on Tschudi Street in Amory.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) received a notification about the shooting at 7:00 p.m.

Officers responded to a call for service regarding a person firing a weapon. When officers arrived, Martin said the suspect began to fire the weapon towards the officers. The officers returned fire, and the suspect died from their injuries.

Martin said the officers involved did not receive any serious physical injuries.

MBI agents will gather information about the shooting and share their findings with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.