MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A fatal officer-involved shooting happened in Meridian Tuesday morning.

Bailey Martin, the press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near Bonita Lakes Drive in Meridian.

Officers with the Meridian Police Department responded to a call about a suspect barricaded inside a home. Martin said the suspect pointed a weapon toward the officers, which led to the fatal shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident, but the suspect received fatal injuries.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.