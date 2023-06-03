UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Union County, according to authorities.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the shooting happened on June 3 at a home on MS 349 in Myrtle.

According to Martin, Union County deputies were responding to a call about a domestic disturbance at the home.

When deputies approached the home, DPS officials said the suspect pointed a gun at the deputies. The suspect died due to the shooting. No deputies were injured.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the shooting. Once they complete their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.