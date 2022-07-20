MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi.

The Marshall County coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot.

Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m. Smith was a manager at a local Dollar Tree.

Holly Spring Police Chief Grant Glover confirmed the suspect met him at a local convenience store and surrendered after he talked him into giving up.

Holly Springs Police said he will be charged with the death of Michael Smith

WREG will update as more information becomes available.