CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police are looking for a man wanted in a shooting at a Clarksdale nightclub.

Marcus Jerome Myles, 24, faces a murder charge and two counts of aggravated assault in the Feb. 24 shooting at the CELEB club, police say.

The shooting initially left a woman and two men wounded, but Clarksdale Police said Thursday that one of the victims died Thursday morning at a Memphis hospital.

Myles had been indicted for a 2017 murder in Coahoma County and was awaiting trial when this shooting happened, police say.

Detective Sgt. George Johnson with the Clarksdale Police Department said the shooting began with a fight.

“It was quite a bit of people inside the club,” he said. “They was partying, having a good time. A fight broke out. One subject left outside the club and came back inside the club and started shooting.”

Witnesses identified Myles as the shooter.

Police said Myles also was shot in the shoulder during the incident. He was treated and released from a Clarksdale hospital before he was developed as a suspect.

A warrant for Myles was issued Monday but so far he has managed to evade arrest.

Marcus Myles

“We’ve been out working since the day it happened, so we’ve been searching our areas, following up on all leads that we may possibly get. We haven’t had any luck yet,” Johnson said.

The owner of CELEB night club declined to go on camera but said the shootings, which occurred as the club was closing, were the first shootings at the business and the club will remain closed as security measures are reviewed.

Police indicated last week’s shooting had gang connections, and they are concerned about acts of retaliation.

Clarksdale Police say Marcus Myles should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone found to be helping him hide will face charges.

If you can help police locate Myles you’re urged to call Clarksdale Police at 662-621-8151