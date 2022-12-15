MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi have announced the arrest of a man who escaped police custody a month ago after allegedly bringing a firearm to a school.

Police said that 21-year-old Christopher Bernard Muhammad Nolen Jr. was a wanted man after he escaped from police custody in mid-November.

The Coldwater Police Department reported Thursday that he is back in custody.

Police were called to the Coldwater High School gymnasium on November 10, during a game between Coldwater and Potts Camp, for a possible armed party. Nolen was found with a loaded gun and arrested, police said.

As he was being transferred from Coldwater Police custody to the Tate County jail, he allegedly walked away with his handcuffs still on while officers had their backs turned.