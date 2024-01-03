JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) was notified Wednesday morning of “suspicious activity” in and around the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
This comes one day after the start of the 2024 Legislative Session.
On social media, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said a bomb threat was made against the Capitol building.
“Thankfully, the situation is clear. I’m incredibly thankful to the Capitol Police and all the Mississippi law enforcement officers who immediately responded to the incident,” said Reeves.
Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi DPS, said standard emergency procedures were followed and conducted.
She said the Capitol building was thoroughly searched, and no explosives or suspicious equipment were found. There is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings. The investigation is ongoing.
Other state capitols across the country also received threats Wednesday morning. The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.
Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana were the other states that evacuated their capitols.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.