JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) was notified Wednesday morning of “suspicious activity” in and around the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.

This comes one day after the start of the 2024 Legislative Session.

On social media, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said a bomb threat was made against the Capitol building.

“Thankfully, the situation is clear. I’m incredibly thankful to the Capitol Police and all the Mississippi law enforcement officers who immediately responded to the incident,” said Reeves.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety was notified Wednesday morning of “suspicious activity” in and around the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Wed., Jan. 3, 2024. (WJTV)

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety was notified Wednesday morning of “suspicious activity” in and around the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Wed., Jan. 3, 2024. (WJTV)

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond to a bomb threat at the state building in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure was emptied and the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A Capitol Police officer directs traffic away from the Mississippi State Capitol as they respond to a bomb threat at the state house in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A Capitol Police officer warns off passersby as they respond to a bomb threat at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Traffic rolls past the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., as Capitol Police respond to a bomb threat within the building, Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The building was emptied, the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond to a bomb threat at the state building in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure was emptied and the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond to a bomb threat at the state building in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure was emptied and the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

An ordinance sniffing dog patrols the Mississippi State Capitol grounds as Capitol Police respond to a bomb threat at the state building in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, 2024. The structure was emptied and the grounds cleared of vehicles as officers investigated. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi DPS, said standard emergency procedures were followed and conducted.

She said the Capitol building was thoroughly searched, and no explosives or suspicious equipment were found. There is no further threat to the Capitol or surrounding buildings. The investigation is ongoing.

Other state capitols across the country also received threats Wednesday morning. The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana were the other states that evacuated their capitols.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.