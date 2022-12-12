MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old former school employee in Mississippi was charged with sexual battery involving a student, Tate County authorities confirmed.

Karen Kile was arrested and charged on Dec. 7. She is still in jail as of Monday, with a court date set for Jan. 5.

The Tate County Sheriff’s office said the victim was a student under age 18 at Independence High School in Coldwater.

The Tate County Schools website lists her as an employee, while a LinkedIn page lists her as a teacher’s assistant.

The Tate County superintendent of schools sent a statement on the matter:

“We at Tate County take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously. As the leader of the district, I am bound by law to not disclose confidential information about such matters regarding students, staff, or ongoing police investigations. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and our staff is trained to follow proper procedures in reporting. We will continue to cooperate with the local law enforcement as needed. The person in question is no longer employed at Tate County School District.”