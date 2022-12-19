BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times on Saturday, December 17.

The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. in the 12000 Block of John Lee Road.

Biloxi police said they responded to the area in reference to an alleged assault. Once on the scene, police located a 38-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance. Police said the victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police said Trent Myles Otts, 18, of Vancleave, was identified as the suspect. They said Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.

On Monday, December 19, Ottis was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Livermore Road in Vancleave on a warrant for aggravated assault.

Otts was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held on as $250,000 bond. If convicted, Ottis can face up to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault.