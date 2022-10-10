CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies are investigating after a 17-year-old was killed in an ATV wreck on Friday, October 7.

The accident happened around 2:40 p.m. on County Road 286. Deputies said 17-year-old Leah Fielder was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the coroner.

The other victim, Kaycie Clements, was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene.

“Our most sincere prayers are with the families of both Leah and also Kaycie. We pray that the

Lord will be near to them during these most difficult days and thereafter. We also ask everyone to remember to keep Kaycie in your prayers for complete healing as well,” said Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker.