BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A teenage girl was found unresponsive after being hit by a car in Biloxi on Saturday, April 16.

Biloxi police said they arrived to the scene around 4:26 p.m. at Beach Boulevard and Veterans Avenue. Officers said the girl was found with major injuries in the roadway. Lifesaving measures were taken as she was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the car that hit the girl remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers.

Investigators don’t suspect any criminal activity. However, the investigation is ongoing.