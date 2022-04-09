OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten University of Mississippi (UM) seniors were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors given to UM students. Inducted students are honored for service, achievement and potential for success. Inductees are selected by a committee. They are chosen based on outstanding contributions in all aspects of campus life.
This year’s Hall of Fame members are:
- Jon’na Bailey of Pickens, Mississippi
- Alexis “Brianna” Berry of Brandon, Mississippi
- Grace Louise Dragna of Mandeville, Louisiana
- Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend, Nebraska
- Madison Cecile Gordon of Meridian, Mississippi
- Katelin Virginia Hayward of Grenada, Mississippi
- Devan Williams of Jackson, Mississippi
- Reinhard Matthew Knerr of Paducah, Kentucky
- Coleman Merrick McCool of Oxford, Mississippi
- Ian Vaughn Pigg of Clifton, Tennessee
“The 2022 Hall of Fame class exhibited significant leadership during one of the most unique and challenging times in the history of this institution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, they persisted in their academic, leadership and service endeavors. Since the first Hall of Fame inductees were honored in 1930, these students join a long line of individuals who’ve made this university a better place,” said Student Affairs Assistant Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students Brent Marsh.
The students were introduced at a ceremony on Friday, April 8 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts.