OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ten University of Mississippi (UM) seniors were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors given to UM students. Inducted students are honored for service, achievement and potential for success. Inductees are selected by a committee. They are chosen based on outstanding contributions in all aspects of campus life.

This year’s Hall of Fame members are:

Jon’na Bailey of Pickens, Mississippi

Alexis “Brianna” Berry of Brandon, Mississippi

Grace Louise Dragna of Mandeville, Louisiana

Ella Rose Endorf of North Bend, Nebraska

Madison Cecile Gordon of Meridian, Mississippi

Katelin Virginia Hayward of Grenada, Mississippi

Devan Williams of Jackson, Mississippi

Reinhard Matthew Knerr of Paducah, Kentucky

Coleman Merrick McCool of Oxford, Mississippi

Ian Vaughn Pigg of Clifton, Tennessee

“The 2022 Hall of Fame class exhibited significant leadership during one of the most unique and challenging times in the history of this institution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, they persisted in their academic, leadership and service endeavors. Since the first Hall of Fame inductees were honored in 1930, these students join a long line of individuals who’ve made this university a better place,” said Student Affairs Assistant Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students Brent Marsh.

The students were introduced at a ceremony on Friday, April 8 in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for Performing Arts.