OXFORD, Miss (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested Tennessee man in connection to a hit-and-run.

Officers responded to South Lamar and Pierce Avenue around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1 after receiving a call about a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said the victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi and was later airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee. The victim was listed in serious but stable condition.

Oxford police said they found the vehicle and driver, 20-year-old Parker Wesley Nannie, shortly afterwards. He was arrested and charged with duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury or death.

Parker Nannie (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

Nannie appeared in court for his initial bond hearing and was issued a $10,000 bond.