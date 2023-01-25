COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – A $20 million corporate investment project celebrated the groundbreaking of its new facility in Lowndes County.

Terberg Taylor Americas Group will create 90 jobs in the county. The business will construct a specialty hauling vehicle facility as a joint venture between The Taylor Group of Companies of Louisville, Mississippi, and Royal Terberg Group of the Netherlands.

The joint venture will establish a factory in the state and build up a distribution network for the sales, after-sales, and rental of the Terberg models of terminal tractors.

The facility will be built as a scalable design so that it may continually meet production demands. The first terminal tractor is expected to be built by mid-year 2024. In time, various Terberg models will be built here to meet customer specifications.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation and

infrastructure needs. Lowndes County and Lowndes County Industrial Development Authority

are also assisting with the project.

This facility will be located on Charleigh D. Ford, Jr. Drive, in Columbus, Mississippi.