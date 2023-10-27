GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man pled guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, Donald Lamont Griffin, 44, was stopped for a traffic violation on November 7, 2022, on Highway I-10 in Harrison County.

The deputy who initiated the stop requested assistance from a police K9. The K9 conducted a sniff of Griffin’s vehicle and alerted. Investigators said they seized 22 kilograms of cocaine from the vehicle during the search.

Griffin will be sentenced on February 7, 2024, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison as to each count.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.