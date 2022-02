JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Texas man was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said from November 2014 through March 2018, Brandon Deshanta Miller, 35, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Attorney Erin Chalk and Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.