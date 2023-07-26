PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Marching bands usually go hand in hand with Friday night lights, but Neshoba Central High School’s band also goes well with the summer heat.

For decades, the Big Blue Band has played in the humid heat of the Neshoba County Fair. It provides entertainment to fairgoers but also exposure to the band. Some of what the student musicians play will be heard again at games during the upcoming football season.

Freshman Bradley Collins plays the mellophone in the Big Blue Band. Over the next few days, he is stoked about being able to put on a show at the fair.

Neshoba Central High School’s Big Blue Band (Source: WJTV)

“I’m excited to perform for tons of people and make everybody’s day,” Bradley said.

Raine Robinson is part of the color guard and band at Neshoba Central High School. She has a similar level of excitement as Bradley, a fellow freshman.

“I don’t wake up excited for math, but I’ll always wake up excited for band,” Raine said.

Many House parties ago, Jammie Ryals was a clarinet player in the Big Blue Band. She has two kids -trombone player Juli and trumpet player Jacey- who march for her alma mater’s band. Ryals told WJTV 12 News of the role she plays roles behind the scenes and in the bleachers for the band.

“It’s extremely hot, but it’s going to be worth it. These kids have worked their butts off in this heat,” Ryals said.

For many, the fair is just as humid and hot as band camp. However, for sophomore saxophonist Maliyah Saterfiel, the eagerness to perform in these conditions shows off the band’s dedication. She hopes that more fairgoers at Mississippi’s giant house party can appreciate what the band offers.

“You should all go to the Neshoba fairgrounds and watch us one day,” Maliyah said.

For parents like Ryals, the dedication brings back memories of her own time in the marching band. It entices her to remain in the stands, despite the weather.

“We had to endure this heat, and now our children are doing the same thing and we couldn’t be prouder of them,” Ryals said.

The band will preview part of their halftime show at 8 a.m. at Founder’s Square and the Grandstands at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.