JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The summertime heat is here in Mississippi, and health officials said it’s more important than ever to check your backseat.

Temperatures can reach triple digits the summer, especially when you factor in the heat index. This is why you don’t want to make the mistake of leaving a child, loved one or pet inside a hot vehicle.

Temperatures in non-moving cars could be 15 to 20 degrees higher than a moving vehicle. Experts said that leaving reminders in the front seat can prevent a tragedy.

“Make sure that you have a small toy you can put in the front seat as a reminder for the driver when they get out of the vehicle. That way, they will remember that they need to get their kid out of the backseat,” explained Eric Phillips, community relations advocate for AMR.

Leaving a car unattended with the A/C blowing does not cool the car as soon as you may think. Vehicles remain exposed to the brutal heat outside, unlike when you are driving the vehicle.

Experts said leaving a child in a running vehicle with A/C could still have detrimental effects.

“So, it’s definitely detrimental to small children, any kids actually. Temperatures in cars rise really quick. Any change in the ambient temperature with inside the vehicle can be really detrimental to a child really fast,” said Phillips.