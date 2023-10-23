JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you ever wondered what is the most visited museums are in Mississippi?

To find out, AirportparkingReservations.com has looked at the most popular museums by using search data and the highest positive ratings online.

In Mississippi, the most search for museum in 2023 is the Vicksburg National Military Park. The museum ranks as the 17th most popular across the US, with over 24,000 positive reviews online.

Civil War Vicksburg_1523635244916
Vicksburg National Military Park

#1 Vicksburg National Military Park – Vicksburg

  • 4,400 monthly searches
mississippi museum of art_1538258179005.PNG.jpg
Mississippi Museum of Art

#2 The Mississippi Museum of Art – Jackson

  • 1,900 monthly searches
MISSISSIPPI BLACK HISTORY MUSEUM_466235
Two Mississippi Museums

#3 The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Jackson

  • 1,600 monthly searches
Courtesy: Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

#4 Mississippi Museum of Natural Science – Jackson

  • 1,600 monthly searches

#5 Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art – Biloxi

  • 880 monthly searches
Old Capitol Museum

#6 Old Capitol Museum – Jackson

  • 720 monthly searches

#7 Walter Anderson Museum of Art – Ocean Springs

  • 720 monthly searches
Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum

#8 Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum – Jackson

  • 390 monthly searches

#9 Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum – Biloxi

  • 260 monthly searches
FILE – A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Miss., where fans can catch a glimpse of the rocker’s early years. In August 2022, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum was seeing an uptick in tourism because of the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

#10 Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum – Tupelo

  • 70 monthly searches