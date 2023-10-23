JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you ever wondered what is the most visited museums are in Mississippi?

To find out, AirportparkingReservations.com has looked at the most popular museums by using search data and the highest positive ratings online.

In Mississippi, the most search for museum in 2023 is the Vicksburg National Military Park. The museum ranks as the 17th most popular across the US, with over 24,000 positive reviews online.

Vicksburg National Military Park

#1 Vicksburg National Military Park – Vicksburg

4,400 monthly searches

Mississippi Museum of Art

#2 The Mississippi Museum of Art – Jackson

1,900 monthly searches

Two Mississippi Museums

#3 The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Jackson

1,600 monthly searches

Courtesy: Mississippi Museum of Natural Science

#4 Mississippi Museum of Natural Science – Jackson

1,600 monthly searches

#5 Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art – Biloxi

880 monthly searches

Old Capitol Museum

#6 Old Capitol Museum – Jackson

720 monthly searches

#7 Walter Anderson Museum of Art – Ocean Springs

720 monthly searches

Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum

#8 Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum – Jackson

390 monthly searches

#9 Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum – Biloxi

260 monthly searches

FILE – A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Miss., where fans can catch a glimpse of the rocker’s early years. In August 2022, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum was seeing an uptick in tourism because of the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

#10 Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum – Tupelo

70 monthly searches