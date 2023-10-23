JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Have you ever wondered what is the most visited museums are in Mississippi?
To find out, AirportparkingReservations.com has looked at the most popular museums by using search data and the highest positive ratings online.
In Mississippi, the most search for museum in 2023 is the Vicksburg National Military Park. The museum ranks as the 17th most popular across the US, with over 24,000 positive reviews online.
#1 Vicksburg National Military Park – Vicksburg
- 4,400 monthly searches
#2 The Mississippi Museum of Art – Jackson
- 1,900 monthly searches
#3 The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum – Jackson
- 1,600 monthly searches
#4 Mississippi Museum of Natural Science – Jackson
- 1,600 monthly searches
#5 Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art – Biloxi
- 880 monthly searches
#6 Old Capitol Museum – Jackson
- 720 monthly searches
#7 Walter Anderson Museum of Art – Ocean Springs
- 720 monthly searches
#8 Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum – Jackson
- 390 monthly searches
#9 Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum – Biloxi
- 260 monthly searches
#10 Elvis Presley Birthplace & Museum – Tupelo
- 70 monthly searches