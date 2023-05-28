JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Social Security Administration recently released the most popular baby names for 2022.

New data from the federal agency shows Liam and Olivia were the most popular names of last year. However, those names were not the most popular names in Mississippi.

The ten most popular baby names of 2022 in Mississippi, as recorded by the Social Security Administration, are below.

Boys Girls 1. James 1. Ava 2. John 2. Olivia 3. Elijah 3. Amelia 4. Noah 4. Nova 5. William 5. Kinsley 6. Liam 6. Harper 7. Asher 7. Charlotte 8. Waylon 8. Brooklyn 9. Kingston 9. Paisley 10. Michael 10. Elizabeth

What to see how popular your name — or the name you’re considering for your baby — is? The Social Security Administration’s database has records dating as far back as 1880.

The SSA’s website also allows users to explore how common — or uncommon — a specific name is within a state.