LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Tyson Foods announced an $18 million investment in Mississippi by expanding the company’s hatchery in Walnut Grove, which is located in Leake County.

The project is expected to increase the hatchery’s capacity to hold chicks and eggs.

“We are excited to end 2022 with an economic investment in the state of Mississippi with the expansion of our Walnut Grove hatchery,” said David Bray, Tyson Foods’ group president of poultry. “This project demonstrates our commitment to operational excellence at all Tyson Foods facilities, and our long-term commitment to the Mississippi communities that make all that we do possible.”

The project will be completed in phases. Construction on the 16,000 square-foot expansion is expected to be completed by early 2024.

According to Tyson Foods, new job opportunities will include positions for supervisors, general labor, contract labor and drivers.

Interested applicants can visit www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about open positions at the Walnut Grove hatchery, and nearby Carthage and Forest facilities.