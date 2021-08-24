Three arrested after marijuana eradication operation in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) recently worked with other agencies to conduct a marijuana eradication operation in the state.

According to MBN, three suspects were arrested and charged with manufacturing marijuana. They said 134 marijuana plants, three pounds of processed marijuana and 30 firearms were seized during the operation.

The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Courtesy: MBN

Courtesy: MBN

The other agencies who participated in the operation included the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Air Operations Unit, the Army National Guard, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.