JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children after a recent cybercrime operation.

Multiple federal and Mississippi law enforcement agencies partnered for Operation Press Your Luck to target and locate individuals who were attempting to lure children they met online for sex or child pornography.

As a result of this operation, law enforcement served five search warrants, with investigations ongoing that may lead to additional arrests.

“Through this operation, we were able to capture bad actors and do so before they had the chance to do more harm,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

If you have information about a child being sexually exploited online, please report it to 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also make a report online here.