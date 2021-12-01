Three DPS stations receive Red Heart Awards for organ donor registration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Department of Public Safety (DPS) stations in Oxford, Starkville and Kiln received the Red Heart Award from Donate Life Mississippi for organ donor registrations.

Donate Life Mississippi in partnership with the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA) awards DPS stations with the Red Heart Award for achieving the highest rate of organ donation registration in their regions. Those who register can donate organs, eyes and tissue to save someone’s life.

“We applaud the efforts and hard work of the DPS staff for their dedication to increasing the registry. Their efforts create hope for those waiting on a life-saving transplant,” said MORA President and C.E.O. Kevin Stump.

Click here to register as an organ, eye and tissue donor.