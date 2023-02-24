JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people, including a former deputy, were sentenced in child exploitation cases.

The Attorney General’s Office announced Quandrom Demorrow Benn, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced by a Forrest County judge to serve eight years in prison with five years of post-release supervision.

Larry Rostchild III, of Pascagoula, was sentenced by a Harrison County judge to a term of forty years in prison with seven years to serve and five years of post-release supervision.

Former deputy Lybriant Clark, of Smith County, was sentenced by a Forrest County judge to a term of thirty years in prison with eight years to serve and five years of post-release supervision.

They each will also have to register as a sex offender.