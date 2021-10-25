Three Mississippi school districts receive $1.87M for distance learning, telehealth projects

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $1.87 million has been awarded for distance learning and telehealth networks in three Mississippi school districts.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development approved Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program grants to West Point Consolidated School District, Lawrence County School District, and Scott County School District.

“The lack of upgraded broadband and telecommunications services in rural Mississippi hinders educational achievement and limits the benefits of telemedicine,” Hyde-Smith said. “There is a stepped-up effort to increase appropriations to help rural communities upgrade these needed technologies, and I’m very pleased these three Mississippi school districts submitted successful applications for resources that will benefit their entire communities.”

The USDA Rural Development grants, worth $1,871,164 combined, include: