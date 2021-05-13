Three Mississippi schools selected to receive fitness centers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced on Thursday the three Mississippi schools that were selected to each receive $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center.

The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Jefferson County Junior High School in Fayette, McLaurin Attendance Center in Florence and Woolfolk Middle School in Yazoo City as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit.



“I can’t wait to see what our teachers and students can do with these new fitness centers,” said Reeves. “I’m grateful to Jake and his entire team for their focus on instilling healthy habits in our young people. Their hard work and dedication are helping provide crucial building blocks for our Mississippi kids to become healthy adults. I am proud that Mississippi is able to participate in this wonderful initiative!”



“Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Jefferson County Junior High School, McLaurin Attendance Center and Woolfolk Middle School are all being awarded a brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon cutting ceremonies this fall,” said Steinfeld.



Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Amerigroup Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.



The Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon cutting ceremonies fall 2021.