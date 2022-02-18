OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Three University of Mississippi juniors have been named finalists for the prestigious Harry S. Truman Scholarship.

Jilkiah Bryant, a junior public health and health sciences major from Macon; Andy Flores, junior public policy leadership and philosophy major from Ocean Springs; and Alex Bush, a junior psychology major from Denver, are the finalists. All three are members of the university’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College.

They’re vying for up to $30,000 in scholarships each.

The two Mississippi students will participate in regional competitions March 18 in Nashville, and Bush will compete March 11 in Denver.

Students selected as Truman Scholars are invited to participate in the Truman Washington Summer Institute following their junior year to deepen their understanding of the national policymaking process.