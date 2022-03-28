COLUMBUS, Miss. (WHLT) — Three scholarships funded by the Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association are seeking applicants for the coming academic year.

“The MUWAA Legacy Scholarship, the Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship and the Southern Grace Scholarship are a significant help to Mississippi University for Women students,” said Katherine Shell Benson, president of the alumni association. “We encourage students to apply for these scholarships as they pursue their academic and professional goals at The W.”

MUWAA Legacy Scholarship

The $2,500 Mississippi University for Women Alumni Association’s Legacy Scholarship is awarded to one family member of an MUW graduate who has been admitted to the university as a new, full-time student. The MUWAA Legacy Scholarship selection is based on the student’s potential for academic and leadership success at The W.

To be considered for this scholarship a student must be entering their first semester at the university. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of alumni are considered, as well as nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins and siblings of alumni.

To maintain eligibility, Legacy Scholars must maintain full-time enrollment and a The W GPA of 3.0 or better.

The priority deadline to submit applications to the MUWAA is April 1 for the following fall semester. Applications must be postmarked by that date. Applications should include:

Student’s complete résumé, including academic achievements, extracurricular activities and work and volunteer activities;

Statement describing why the student has decided to attend The W; and

Letter of recommendation from a high school teacher or counselor.

Mail applications to: MUWAA Recruitment and Retention Committee Chair Legacy Scholarship, 1100 College St., MUW Box 1618, Columbus, MS 39701.

Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship

The Culinary Arts Institute has two departmental scholarships which can be awarded each fall semester. The annual awards are supported by funds from two endowed scholarships funded by the MUW Alumni Association from the proceeds of the Southern Grace cookbook and through contributions to the scholarship. The Culinary Arts Advisory Board Scholarship is in the amount of $1,180.

Culinary Arts majors enrolled full time as a freshman or sophomore GPA of 2.5 or above based on high school, transfer or W grades (if applicable), are eligible to apply for this scholarship. An ACT of 21 or above is required.

For consideration, applicants should submit: