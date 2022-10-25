JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his victim’s estate in the amount of $75,500. He was also required to transfer back title of a car to the victim’s estate that he had unlawfully transferred to himself before the victim’s death.

On October 3, 2022, Sheree Daniels, of Aberdeen, was sentenced to five years in the custody of MDOC, with five years suspended and three years of supervision. Fitch said Daniels will have to pay restitution in the amount of $2,129.17 to the victim, for whom Daniels was engaged as a home health assistant.

On October 3, 2022, Verneka Watson, of Sardis, was sentenced to five years of Non-Adjudicated probation in the custody of MDOC. Fitch said Watson will have to pay restitution in the amount of $13,894.85 to her six victims, all residents of Millcreek of Olive Branch, where she served as site manager.

Both Daniels and Watson will be placed on the Federal Exclusions list for five years and prohibited from working in a healthcare facility.