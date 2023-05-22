MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Oxford, Mississippi, are investigating after three people were shot at an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. stating they could hear multiple gunshots in the parking lot of Holly Hills Apartments off Church Street.

All three victims had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police say several persons of interest have been interviewed but no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400, send a message on their social media accounts, or call CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.